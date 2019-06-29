Custer wins at Chicagoland for 4th Xfinity Series victory

JOLIET, Ill. -- Cole Custer held off Joey Logano on Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway for his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season.

The 21-year-old Custer had the strongest car all day long, leading 151 of the 200 laps for the 300-mile race. But he had to come back after Michael Annett and Noah Gragson stayed on the track while the leaders went for a pit stop, and then benefited from a timely caution when B.J. McLeod got into the wall.

No big deal for Custer, who zoomed into the lead on a restart with about 21 laps left. He stayed in control the rest of the way on a hot, humid day in suburban Chicago, securing his sixth career victory.

Logano took second in his first Xfinity Series start since he finished fifth at Bristol on Aug. 17. Logano is considered one of the favorites for Sunday's Cup Series race on the bumpy 1.5-mile oval.

Custer, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick have been battling for control of the series all season long. Custer moved into a tie for the lead in Xfinity wins with Bell, who took third. Reddick, who leads the standings by 42 points over Bell, was 10th.

Annett and Brandon Jones rounded out the top five. Outside of the series' big three, Annett is the only other series driver with a win this year.

Justin Allgaier, who grew up in Riverton, Illinois, and calls Chicagoland a home track, hit the wall twice in the last part of the race and did not finish.

Logano began the race in front after earning his 36th career Xfinity Series pole. But Custer quickly took over and won Stage 1, followed by Reddick and Bell.

Adjusting quickly to the different Xfinity Series car, Logano moved into the lead in time to take Stage 2. Logano led three times for a total of 20 laps.

