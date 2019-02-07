Bengals hire Callahan as coordinator, add 3 other coaches

hello

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown, right, listens as the new head coach Zac Taylor, left, answers reporter's questions during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Cincinnati. After 16 years without a playoff win under Marvin Lewis, the Bengals decided to try something different. But they had to wait more than a month before hiring Zac Taylor as their next coach in hopes of ending a long streak of futility. Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals football head coach Zac Taylor, left, and Bengals owner Mike Brown, right, pose for a photograph during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Cincinnati. After 16 years without a playoff win under Marvin Lewis, the Bengals decided to try something different. But they had to wait more than a month before hiring Zac Taylor as their next coach in hopes of ending a long streak of futility. Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals football head coach Zac Taylor speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Cincinnati. After 16 years without a playoff win under Marvin Lewis, the Bengals decided to try something different. But they had to wait more than a month before hiring Zac Taylor as their next coach in hopes of ending a long streak of futility. Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- Bengals coach Zac Taylor has made his first hires, bringing in longtime friend Brian Callahan as offensive coordinator.

The Bengals also hired Jim Turner as offensive line coach, James Casey as tight ends coach and Ben Martin as assistant offensive line coach on Thursday.

Taylor was hired from the Rams, where he was the quarterbacks coach. He's known Callahan since their college days. Callahan was the quarterbacks coach for the Raiders last season. Taylor plans to call the plays.

Callahan will be the Bengals' third offensive coordinator in the last three years. They finished last on offense in 2017 and were near the bottom again last season, when quarterback Andy Dalton and receiver A.J. Green were hurt.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL