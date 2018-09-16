 
NASCAR Cup playoffs begin in Vegas race

 
By GREG BEACHAM
    Martin Truex Jr. (78) drives during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

    Fans stand for the beginning of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

    Joey Logano pits during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

LAS VEGAS -- The NASCAR Cup series playoffs have begun at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Erik Jones started on the pole and was passed on the opening lap by Joey Logano as the 16 playoff competitors began their 10-race chase to the big finale at Homestead. Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. also held a lead during the first stage, with Truex winning it.

Las Vegas has a second race this season for the first time. The temperature reached only 58 degrees Fahrenheit (14.44 Celsius) during the March race, but the drivers were sweating in 99-degree (37.22) heat from the start on Sunday.

The desert sun made the 1Â½-mile track even slicker than usual, forcing drivers to exercise caution while looking for new grooves.

