TV:

WGN Friday; NBC Sports Chicago Saturday and Sunday

Radio:

WGN 720-AM

Pitching matchups:

The White Sox's James Shields (4-14) vs. Jakob Junis (6-11) Friday at 7:10 p.m.; Dylan Covey (4-9) vs. Brad Keller (5-5) Saturday at 6:10 p.m.; Reynaldo Lopez (4-9) vs. Heath Fillmyer (1-1) Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

At a glance:

The White Sox are back home after winning two of three against the Tigers in Detroit. Fourth in the AL Central, the Sox are 8-5 vs. the last-place Royals this season (3-3 at home). Shields is 0-4 with a 4.35 ERA over his last 5 starts. After Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Tigers, the Sox optioned outfielder Ryan LaMarre to Class AAA Charlotte. Leury Garcia (hamstring) is expected to be activated off the disabled list Friday and take LaMarre's roster spot. Jose Abreu was 5-for-12 with 1 home run and 6 RBI in the three-game series vs. Detroit. Heading into Thursday night's game vs. the Blue Jays, Salvador Perez led the Royals with 21 home runs and 59 RBI.

Next:

Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday

-- Scot Gregor