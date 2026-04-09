Candy Hall of Fame coming to Chicago next year

The Candy Hall of Fame Experience, seen in this rendering, Courtesy of Canvas Real Estate, P. Hodges

Thursday’s announcement naming Chicago as the permanent home of the Candy Hall of Fame Experience surely put a smile on the face of anyone with a sweet tooth.

Dedicated to the history of the confectionery industry and its artisans, the exhibition will showcase iconic candy brands, industry achievements, and the innovators and entrepreneurs behind them. The 60,000-square-foot venue is expected to open in summer 2027 at 830 N. Michigan Ave., according to the National Confectionery Sales Association.

“For more than a century, Chicago has been home to some of the most iconic names in American candy, including Ferrara, Mars, Brach’s, Tootsie and Wrigley. Even Milton Hershey found his chocolate inspiration in Chicago at the 1893 World’s Fair,” said NCSA chairman Shelly Clarey, in a prepared statement. “Establishing the Candy Hall of Fame Experience here reflects the city’s deep connection to the industry and creates a home to celebrate the people who helped build it.”

New York City and Orlando, Florida, were in the running, but Chicago was the obvious choice, said CEO Jeff Rubin in a prepared statement.

“It’s the candy capital, full stop,” said Rubin. “Generations of companies built this industry here, and the stories behind those creations deserve to live where they began. This isn’t just a location choice; it’s a homecoming.”

See CHOFExperience.com for more information.