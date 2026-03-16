Who had the area’s top prep basketball performances last week?

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Benet’s Edvardas Stasys (23) celebrates a 3-pointer late in the game against DePaul College Prep during the IHSA Class 4A boys basketball semifinal Friday in Champaign.

It’s not the way we drew it up, but the IHSA boys basketball season ended Saturday with no state titles won by area teams.

York finished fourth in Class 4A, Kaneland third in 3A and Benet — trying to become a repeat 4A champion — took second to Marist after falling behind early and never recovering.

With all that in the books to close the season, we’ve got a final round of High Five honorees. This edition looks at the area’s top boys basketball performances from the supersectional and state games in Champaign.

5. Hunter Stepanich, York

The 6-foot-7 three-sport athlete moved on from the winter season with a trio of solid outings.

Stepanich had 8 points and 7 rebounds in a 58-56 win over St. Ignatius in the University of Illinois-Chicago supersectional, earning the Dukes a state tourney trip for the first time since 1968.

In Champaign, Stepanich had 10 points and 7 rebounds in the semifinal loss to Marist, then finished with 9 points and 7 rebounds in the third-place game against DePaul Prep.

4. Jayden Wright, Benet

The Eastern Illinois University-bound guard didn’t end his prep career with a second straight state title, but it was still a great season for Wright.

The 5-11 senior had 16 points and 8 assists while leading the Redwings into the semifinals with a 69-42 win over Auburn in the Northern Illinois University supersectional.

Wright had 11 points in a 39-38 victory over DePaul Prep in the semifinals, then added 2 points and 2 assists in the 44-28 title game loss to Marist.

3. Marshawn Cocroft, Kaneland

Thanks to their senior guard, the Knights took third in 3A in their first state trip since 1982.

The Grand Valley State commit had 16 points and played tremendous defense in a 49-47 win over Morton in the NIU supersectional, bolstered by Jeffrey Hassan’s three-point play in the waning seconds.

Cocroft had 8 points and 4 assists in the semifinal loss to Deerfield, then had 17 points in a 35-32 third-place win over Leo.

2. Joseph Lubbe, York

Despite nursing an injured ankle, Lubbe played all 36 minutes in a 58-56 overtime victory over St. Ignatius in the UIC supersectional. He even tallied a team-high 20 points.

The 6-3 junior scored 3 points in the semifinal loss to Marist and had 7 points against DePaul Prep in the third-place game.

1. Edvardas Stasys, Benet

The 6-8 junior came on in the playoffs, scoring 23 points in the Redwings’ supersectional win over Auburn.

Stasys had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the semifinals against DePaul Prep, then added 4 points and 8 rebounds in the title game against Marist.