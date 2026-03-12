Former Addison school site being readied for redevelopment

The former Old Mill School in Addison is being demolished. Village officials say the plan is to construct new housing on the site. Courtesy of the village of Addison

Demolition of the former Old Mill School in Addison is scheduled to be completed later this month, clearing the way for new housing.

Purchased in January by the village of Addison from Addison School District 4, removal of asbestos from the two-story structure was completed by Feb. 23. Demolition work began March 6. A village spokeswoman said the demolition is expected to be done within the next two weeks, weather permitting.

Though no developer has yet been named for the approximately 5-acre site at 848 N. Mill Road, the plot is intended for a housing development.

“We think it would be good to develop that parcel of land into homes — single-family and/or townhomes — that will benefit the community as a whole,” Addison Village Manager Joe Maranowicz said.

The village board on Feb. 2 agreed to hire American Demolition Corporation at a cost of $259,000 to tear down the former school building.

Old Mill School, under the initial leadership of Principal Vincent Coppola, opened with nine classrooms in September 1961. The elementary school served students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

In the following years, classes spilled into other spaces in the building, including the teachers’ lounge and gymnasium, according to the Addison Historical Society.

However, by June 1982, dropping enrollment and funding cutbacks had forced District 4 to close the school.

In a vintage shot, children play near Old Mill School, 848 N. Mill Road, in Addison. Courtesy of the village of Addison

The building was subsequently rented to education-based nonprofit organizations, including a park district preschool, Gerber Children’s Center, Childtime Learning Center, and Partners for Success.

Old Mill School got its name from the Heidemann Windmill, owned by Addison farmer Christian Heidemann. It operated from 1864 until the 1920s and was used by area farmers until the mill’s grindstone broke, said Susan English, administrator of the Addison Historical Museum.

In the 1950s, the property was purchased for development. Shortly after that, the windmill was destroyed by a fire, English said.

“The Historical Museum has a collection of photos and archival material relating to Old Mill School,” English said. “But we rely on donations for our collections. So we would invite residents who have material relating to that to contact the museum if they’re interested in donating.”