Casten challenger’s campaign is underwater financially, report shows

The first-time candidate trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove in the Democratic primary for Illinois 6th District seat entered the final weeks of the contest with a campaign fund that was overdrawn by more than $33,000, records show.

Chicagoan Joey Ruzevich’s campaign spent more than it raised between Jan. 1 and Feb. 25, resulting in the shortfall.

The Casten campaign spent more than it raised during the first two months of 2026, too, but because of significant reserves it ended the period with more than $1 million saved for the final weeks of the showdown.

Casten and Ruzevich filed pre-primary financial reports with the Federal Election Commission late last week. They can be viewed at fec.gov.

Casten

A former energy company executive seeking a fifth term in Congress, Casten has been endorsed by groups including the political arm of Planned Parenthood, the pro-Israel group J Street, the Sierra Club and the Illinois Federation of Teachers.

Casten started the year with more than $1.3 million in his campaign war chest. Of the $160,088 it reported receiving between Jan. 1 and late February, $124,156 came from individuals and $33,500 came from political action committees including those representing Google, United Airlines pilots and the pro-Israel group J Street.

After spending $296,881 on payroll, polling, printing and other expenses, Casten’s campaign finished the period with nearly $1.2 million saved.

Unlike the candidates in more competitive congressional races — such as in Illinois’ 8th District and 9th District — Casten hasn’t purchased commercial time on broadcast or cable TV. Rather, the campaign has been running 15- and 30-second commercials online and on streaming services.

“(We) are running the campaign we need to in order to get Sean's message in front of voters,” campaign spokesperson Jacob Vurpillat said.

Team Casten also reported $455,694 in debts to the candidate dating back to 2017 and 2018.

Ruzevich

Ruzevich is a software engineer who formerly played professional basketball in Europe and is painting himself as more progressive than Casten. His website touts endorsements from former U.S. Rep. Marie Newman of La Grange, DuPage County Board member and state House candidate Lynne LaPlante, a group associated with Council on American-Islamic Relations, the West suburban chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America and other leaders and organizations.

Ruzevich reported starting the year with an empty campaign bank account. The campaign received $44,693 in donations from Jan. 1 through late February, records show, all from individuals.

Team Ruzevich reported spending $77,770 during the period but didn’t describe the expenses. Vendors included Forest Park Printing, Amazon and several restaurants.

Ruzevich’s campaign finished the period $33,077 in the red, documents indicate.

A campaign spokesperson couldn’t be reached for comment.

The 6th District includes parts of Cook and DuPage counties. Republicans Niki Conforti of Glen Ellyn and Skylar Duensing of Shorewood are running in their party’s primary.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 17.

