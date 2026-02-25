Where to find meatless meals in the suburbs on Fridays during Lent

STK Steakhouse has offerings such as salmon in a bag on the restaurant’s “Bounty From the Seven Seas” menu. Courtesy of STK

We’re over a week into the Lenten season and restaurants across the suburbs are frying up fish and offering limited-time specials each Friday.

Whether you’re observing or not, options run the gamut from the Chicago classic pepper and egg sandwich to traditional fish frys to caviar and lobster.

Bonefish Grill is already a staple of meatless dining, but for Lent they’re bringing back the Angler’s Catch entree, featuring hand-battered cod and shrimp served with fries and coleslaw for $20.90.

Buona’s pepper and egg sandwich is back for the Lenten season. Courtesy of Buona

Buona, a name that locally is nearly synonymous with beef, is welcoming back its annual pepper and egg sandwich each Friday through April 3. This year there’s a low-carb pepper and egg protein bowl.

Chicago Culinary Kitchen in Palatine has brought back its popular tempura-fried walleye for Lent. Courtesy of Chicago Culinary Kitchen

Chicago Culinary Kitchen in Palatine is bringing back a Lenten favorite with the walleye and fries special, featuring a tempura-battered fillet served with Old Bay steak fries. It’s available every Friday during Lent, while supplies last. The owners say it sold out every time last year.

The Hampton Social is inviting diners to Catch of the Coast Fridays until April 15 to enjoy the return of the Seaside Fish Sandwich (crispy cod, tartar, cheddar, pickles, romaine and house chips) and the classic Fish + Chips (battered Icelandic cod, tartar and french fries). Both are available for $15 all day on Fridays.

Katie's Kitchen in Des Plaines offers Lent lunch specials that include a traditional fish fry ($16), shrimp po’boy ($17), fried shrimp ($17), and a pepper and egg sandwich ($14.50). You can order online at Toast.

Labriola in Oak Brook will be serving up fish and chips every Friday through April 3. Courtesy of Labriola

Labriola in Oak Brook will be serving up fish and chips and pepper and egg sandwiches every Friday through April 3. The beer-battered cod is served with coleslaw and hand-cut fries for $23.95, while the pepper and egg sandwich is topped with giardiniera and comes with a choice of side for $16.95.

Old Town Pour House has a new vegetarian-friendly menu perfect for Lenten dining. Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

Old Town Pour House has seafood options for Lenten Fridays with the fish and chips ($21.45) and grilled lemon salmon, but the eatery is also highlighting recently added vegetarian dishes such as queso dip, cheddar mac, Southern mac, rigatoni, chopped salad and more. They have locations in Naperville and Oak Brook.

Portillo’s pepper and egg sandwich is available every Friday through April 3 on Portillo’s French bread or on a flaky croissant, depending on your preference.

Roaring Table Brewery in Lake Zurich debuted its first Friday fish fry last week and will continue it each Friday through March 27. It features two Midwestern supper-club-inspired options, both made using Roaring Table’s house-brewed beer. The helles-battered cod is served with hand-cut, whole-potato fries, coleslaw and house-made rémoulade ($22), while the helles-brined and breaded perch is $20.

Enjoy smoked salmon flatbread from Kona Grill’s Bounty From the Seven Seas menu. Courtesy of Kona Grill

STK Steakhouse and Kona Grill, both in Oak Brook, are promising to dial up Fish Friday with the Bounty From the Seven Seas menus. STK is offering apps such as caviar kisses and king crab fondue, followed by entrees including broiled branzino, salmon in a bag and colossal lobster tail. Kona’s seafood treats include smoked salmon flatbread, seafood fettucini Alfredo and crab fried rice. Both spots are featuring the Mermaid’s Brew cocktail, made with Don Julio reposado tequila, ginger liqueur, coconut cream, and lime and pineapple juices.

120 Live in Bartlett offers several fish fry specials on Fridays during Lent. Courtesy of 120 Live

120 Live in Bartlett will be serving Friday Lenten specials, including a fried cod or walleye fillet dinner with tots or fries (under $20). Other menu items for those eschewing meat include the cod sandwich, walleye tacos, and pepper and egg sandwich.