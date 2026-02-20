Wheaton schools placed on ‘secure and teach’ mode

Wheaton police are investigating an alleged threat called in about Wheaton North High School, authorities said Friday morning.

Police and school officials have placed the school on “secure and teach mode” while an investigation is conducted, according to a city alert just before 10 a.m.

Nearby schools Longfellow, Sandburg, Washington and Hawthorne also remain on a secure and teach mode “out of an abundance of caution” while police investigate, officials said.

There is no active threat. Police are asking people to avoid coming to the school to allow them to conduct their investigation.