Fatpour tapped for downtown Mount Prospect location, parking concerns raised

Rendering of the facade for the proposed Fatpour Tap Works. Courtesy of Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect trustees approved plans for Fatpour Tap Works in a 6-1 vote, including Mayor Paul Hoefert, voting to provide up to $800,000 in tax increment financing assistance and zoning relief for setback and parking requirements.

The restaurant will take over a vacant site at 200 S. Main St. The family-oriented restaurant will feature American fare, special events, sports and a curling lane. No gaming terminals are planned.

This will be the fourth Fatpour location, joining two Chicago sites and one in Lincolnwood.

Trustees overwhelmingly supported the use.

“It’s going to be transformative for our downtown,” Trustee Colleen Saccotelli said.

Trustee Terri Gens said it will revitalize a longtime eyesore site and praised the project’s use of solar panels, with Fatpour being the first restaurant to do so in the village.

However, the issue of parking loomed large over the discussion at Tuesday’s village board meeting.

Fatpour will provide eight parking spaces, three fewer than required by the village.

The village recently purchased the St. Mark Lutheran Church property, planning to utilize 58 spots for public parking as an interim solution. However, those spaces may disappear if the property is redeveloped with homes.

Trustee Beth DiPrima cast the lone dissenting vote, expressing concern about parking deficits. She estimated Fatpour needs a minimum of 80 spaces, including 20-30 for employees, with even more if the St. Mark site is developed.

“I can't approve a restaurant in this location with a short-term deficit of at least 64 spots and a potential long-term deficit of over 100,” DiPrima said.

Trustee William Grossi urged delaying any St. Mark redevelopment for at least a year to assess parking needs once Fatpour opens.

The village’s $800,000 investment over five years is equal to 13% of the total project cost, Community Development Director Jason Shallcross said. Fatpour would not receive village monies until its doors open.