Schaumburg Park District president honored as statewide commissioner of the year

Schaumburg Park District President Bob Schmidt

Schaumburg Park District Board President Bob Schmidt received a surprise honor as the Illinois Association of Park Districts’ Commissioner of the Year during a statewide awards luncheon on Friday.

This prestigious award highlights exceptional leadership, service and dedication to parks and recreation at local and state levels.

“I’m very humbled and honored by this award,” Schmidt said. “Schaumburg’s a great park district. It’s phenomenal what this park district has done.”

Since joining the park board in 2003, Schmidt has been a passionate advocate for accessible recreation, environmental stewardship and innovative park development, colleagues said.

“Bob’s leadership has helped shape Schaumburg Park District into the nationally respected organization it is today,” said the district’s Executive Director Tony LaFrenere. “His vision, integrity and unwavering commitment to the community have made a lasting impact on our parks, facilities and programs.”

Schaumburg Park District President Bob Schmidt accepts the Illinois Association of Park Districts' Commissioner of the Year award at the organization's annual conference Friday at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. Courtesy of Schaumburg Park District

Schmidt played a key role in installing turf soccer fields at Olympic Park, a popular outdoor athletic complex. The fields, completed in 2008, have extended playing seasons, attracted tournaments, and generated economic activity for the community, according to district officials.

Schmidt said he was particularly proud of the recognition for developing Olympic Park and Bison's Bluff Nature Playground, both of which have become regional destinations.

At the state level, Schmidt serves as an IAPD trustee and is active on several committees. The Schaumburg Park District has achieved Distinguished Accredited Agency status three times during his tenure, including 2022, and has earned national accreditation.

Outside of his park district roles, Schmidt volunteers with the Schaumburg Township Food Pantry and Senior Center, serves on the Sister Cities Commission, and chairs the village's Bikeways Committee. His work on bicycle planning helped Schaumburg earn Bronze Bicycle Friendly Community status.

The award was presented at a joint conference of the Illinois Association of Park Districts and the Illinois Parks and Recreation Association in Chicago.