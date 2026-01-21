Schaumburg mayor delivers State of the Village address during 70th anniversary year

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly delivers his annual State of the Village address to the Schaumburg Business Association during a breakfast gathering at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel Wednesday.

Sandwiched between two pivotal years, Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly delivered his annual State of the Village address before the local business community Wednesday at the start of the village’s 70th anniversary.

Apart from seeing the completion of a new village hall and the March opening of the much anticipated Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, 2026 is bringing many other anniversaries as well.

The Schaumburg Business Association celebrating its 25th hosted the event at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel that’s about to mark its 20th.

“As we build for the future with a new village hall, expanded business districts and strengthened infrastructure, we’ll commemorate this milestone with a yearlong celebration featuring special events and opportunities to reflect on our shared past, present and future,” Dailly said. “One exciting aspect of our 70th anniversary celebration is the ‘Schaumburg: Then & Now’ photo initiative, which invites residents to share photos of the past 70 years that capture life in our community. These shared memories help tell the story of who we are.”

While the village’s communications & outreach department has taken to social media to help keep residents informed, Schaumburg’s regional profile is expected to be raised even higher in the new year, Dailly said.

“Red Caffeine, a locally based growth consultancy, has been selected to help us launch a bold, new regional lifestyle campaign in 2026 that will elevate both public perception and economic growth,” he explained. “Highlighting our vibrant neighborhoods, local businesses and the high quality of life that is offered to residents, employees and visitors, this campaign will demonstrate that Schaumburg is one of the most dynamic destinations in the Northwest suburbs.”

Illinois’ first Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is projected to generate more than $16 million in sales when it opens next to the Renaissance Hotel March 10, Dailly said. Meanwhile, across Meacham Road, The Fresh Market grocery store will be the first component of the million-square-foot mixed-use development of The District at Veridian.

Other new businesses opening in 2026 will be a Rohrman Schaumburg Kia dealership, the relocated YMCA at Prairie Town Center, Ameriprise, H-Mart, and in the Crossroads of Schaumburg development at Meacham and Golf roads the restaurants Lazy Dog, Piccolo Buco, Cava, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Crisp & Green, Panda Express and Paris Baguette.

High-profile businesses that came to Schaumburg in 2025 included ADP, DN Solutions, Hanger Clinic, Lurie Children’s Hospital, Mizkan, NTN USA, Wheels and Duly Health and Care.

The mayor also highlighted newly enhanced amenities at the village-owned Wintrust Field where the Schaumburg Boomers baseball team again led the Frontier League in attendance, and the official dedication of the 12-acre 90 North Park with a food and music event last summer that will be repeated.