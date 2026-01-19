Metra stops provide ‘natural opportunity’ for communities to share events

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com Libertyville’s first Frozen Fest will be held Saturday in Cook Park.

Frozen Fest this Saturday in downtown Libertyville will be a first for the village’s recreation department, but it will be its second partnership with Fox Lake using Metra as a draw.

The event, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Cook Park, will feature live reindeer, ice carving demonstrations, photos with Elsa and Anna from “Frozen,” kids activity stations, music by School of Rock and free hot cocoa.

Offerings also include horse-drawn wagon rides for $4 and tours of the historic Ansel B. Cook Home at $5 for adults, and free for kids.

Among those joining the festivities will be more than 50 visitors taking a 25-minute ride in a dedicated train car from Fox Lake to downtown Libertyville arriving at 1:10 p.m., followed by a five-minute walk to Cook Park.

Onboard activities include a “Frozen” movie-themed trivia contest and a special visit from the snowman character Olaf. Story time and snack will be provided on the return trip to keep families engaged throughout the ride.

The village of Fox Lake is an event partner in Frozen Fest, a collaboration that began last year when Libertyville approached Fox Lake’s parks and recreation team about its Pumpkin Jubilee at Lakefront Park.

“The Metra line presented a natural opportunity to work across community lines and the success of that initial effort demonstrated how much residents value shared experiences that connect neighboring communities,” said Fox Lake Village Administrator Jessica Chernich.

The Halloween event sold out with about 120 from Libertyville taking the trip.

Pat Bodame was hired about a year ago as Libertyville’s director of recreation and has been working with staff and others to create different experiences. The former Libertyville Sports Complex with indoor soccer, basketball and other activities was sold a few years ago.

“Let’s try to change this up and do something different,” Bodame said of partnering with Fox Lake. “Why not pool resources and help each other?”

Libertyville had been doing a holiday train and this year added a second run to the end of the line in Fox Lake.

Chernich said the partnership continues to grow and exchange ideas.

“The goal has been to complement — not duplicate — existing events, while giving residents something new and memorable to enjoy,” she said.

Because of the needed advance notice registration is closed for the train ride from Fox Lake.