Judge orders psychological exam for Schaumburg man charged with killing father

Abhijit Patel

A Cook County judge on Wednesday ordered a psychological examination for the man who authorities say fatally beat his father with a sledgehammer in the family’s Schaumburg home.

During the behavioral clinical exam, known as a BCX, a forensic clinician will evaluate 28-year-old Abhijit Patel for his ability to comprehend Miranda rights, his fitness to stand trial and his sanity at the time of the killing.

Patel, known as A.J., is charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 29 death of his father, 67-year-old Anupam Patel.

Prosecutors say A.J. Patel had a history of threatening his father, and the elder Patel had an active order of protection against his son at the time of his death. Entered on Jan. 3, 2025, the two-year protective order prohibited A.J. Patel from physically abusing, harassing, stalking or having any unlawful contact with his father.

Authorities say Anupam Patel suffered at least two blows to his head, which fractured his skull and broke his nose. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to prosecutors, police were called to the family’s home when Anupam Patel’s wife discovered her husband unresponsive and bleeding, after returning home from work because she could not get into contact with him.

The younger Patel has pleaded not guilty. If convicted of first-degree murder, he faces a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge again on Feb. 11 at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.