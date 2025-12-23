DuPagePads opens new warming center in Wheaton

Bob Sanchez/bsanchez@dailyherald.com DuPagePads is offering a new overnight warming site at its Access Center at 703 West Liberty Drive in Wheaton.

Due to increasing demand for emergency winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness, DuPagePads is offering a new overnight warming site in Wheaton.

The site, at the nonprofit’s Access Center at 703 West Liberty Drive, is open for walk-ins seven days a week. It serves as a centralized location for DuPage residents who are experiencing homelessness.

“The biggest barrier that we have faced this winter, and in general, is a lack of shelter availability along with an increased number of homeless individuals throughout our community,” Tori Shaffer, associate vice president of interim housing, said in a press release.

“We think that we will see a lot of different types of people using the warming site, including those dropped off by police officers, hospitals or walk-in clients who are looking for a warm and safe place to stay,” Shaffer added.

Clients in the Street Outreach program can shower or wash belongings and access phone, email and mail. They can also get hygiene products and a warm meal.

Hours for walk-ins are from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m., including holidays.

Regular Access Center service hours will continue 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Thursdays.

DuPagePads is seeking “compassionate and dependable” volunteers to work alongside on-site staff and a security guard during overnight shifts at the warming site. Volunteer shifts are available from 4 to 10 p.m., 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., and 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Responsibilities will include assisting with food and essentials distribution for clients, sorting and organizing supplies and donations, and providing friendly conversation and support.

For more information, contact Volunteer Manager Courtney Bronec at cbronec@dupagepads.org.

“We will look forward to helping families and individuals in addressing their homeless situation and getting them out of the brutally cold temperatures,” Shaffer said.