2 shot, 1 fatally, near Harvard; victim ID’d as Itasca woman

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office has identified the person shot and killed near Harvard Saturday afternoon as an Itasca woman.

The victim, Santina Perri, 65, is set for an autopsy Tuesday, according to a release from the coroner, Dr. Michael Rein.

She was one of two people shot in the incident, authorities announced Monday.

Authorities found Perri dead and a man injured, both from gunshot wounds, when police arrived at Island Road at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday for a well-being check, according to a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The release said the two were identified by household members, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The release referred to the incident as isolated and said there’s no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

The McHenry County Conservation Police Department and Harvard Fire Protection District responded in addition to the sheriff.

Harvard Fire Protection Chief John Kimmel had confirmed earlier Monday that his agency was called for an emergency and that the injured person was “taken to [Mercyhealth] Harvard Hospital and from there taken by helicopter to a Level 1 trauma center.”

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, McHenry County Conservation District Police, the coroner’s office and the Harvard Police Department are coordinating the investigation, according to Rein’s release.