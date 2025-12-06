Mount Prospect woman killed in crash with postal truck

A Mount Prospect woman died Saturday after a two-vehicle crash in Des Plaines that police say was caused by a southbound postal truck drifting into oncoming traffic.

Des Plaines police said the crash occurred about 10:07 a.m. in the 1700 block of Mannheim Road. According to a preliminary investigation, Leonard Moore, 48, was driving a 2022 Mercedes-Benz U.S. Postal Service truck south when it crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a 2005 Chrysler Sebring driven by Laurie Jensen, 65, of Mount Prospect.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital, where Jensen died from her injuries, authorities said.

Police said Moore told investigators he temporarily lost control of the truck before it veered across the center line. He was cited for improper lane usage and is due in court Jan. 16.

The crash remains under investigation.