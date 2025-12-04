178 single-family homes proposed in Crystal Lake where Amazon warehouse was planned

The undeveloped land north of Congress Parkway and east of South Main Street in Crystal Lake, seen in 2021, was once planned for an Amazon warehouse. Now, there are other plans for it. Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local

Single-family homes could occupy an empty plot of land in Crystal Lake once set to be an Amazon warehouse.

Atlanta-based Pulte Homes is proposing to build 178 single-family homes at 275 S. Main St., where Amazon originally planned to build a 180,000-square-foot distribution center on the 63-acre parcel. Amazon received approval by the city, but the company walked away from the plan in 2022 before it formally purchased the property.

The residential plan, called Lakeland Farm, includes a center passive park area with walking paths throughout the development. Developers plan to have three access points off Main Street, Exchange Drive and Commonwealth Drive, said Karen Weber, attorney representing Pulte Homes.

Developers are requesting a rezoning from manufacturing to residential along with multiple variations to city codes, including a smaller lot size by 2,150 square feet, thinner lot widths and a shorter front yard by 5 feet.

One of the 10 home models Pulte Homes is proposing to create in a new single-family home subdivision in Crystal Lake. Courtesy of city of Crystal Lake

The Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission did not vote on the proposal during a recent meeting. Instead, they asked developers to come back with a revised site plan that has larger lot sizes to better balance with the size of the homes.

“Lose a few of these houses, get it a little bit more proportional to the lot sizes and I’m totally good,” Commissioner Kathy Repholz said.

If developers do that, it could decrease their total units by about 20 homes, Pulte Homes Land Acquisition Manager Fabian Fondriest said.

Some commissioners also want to see the layout change to further enhance the central green space.

“I think you missed an opportunity for a focal of the open space,” Commissioner Jeff Greenman said. “When I look at the site plan, it doesn’t feel connected. It feels isolated, as a matter of fact.”

All were in favor of the idea, especially bringing in single-family, owner-occupied homes.

“I am delighted with single-family homes,” Repholz said. “There is so little new single-family stock in Crystal Lake.”

Developers plan to return to the commission for a vote Dec. 17, but can move it further out if more time is needed.

Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning commissioners asked Pulte Homes to change the layout of the proposed 178 single-family homes at 275 S. Main St. Courtesy of city of Crystal Lake

Throughout the subdivision, 10 home types are available, some being ranch style, and range from about 1,680 square feet to 3,800 square feet, Weber said.

Homebuyers are able to customize with different interior and exterior options, such as front porches and garage expansions. Homes are expected to sell from the mid-$400,000s to the low $700,000s, Fondriest said.

Pulte has created communities in more than a dozen suburbs including Elgin, Mundelein and Trails of Woods Creek in Algonquin.

Pulte attempted to build in Crystal Lake three years ago near Three Oaks Recreation Center. But that area is now going to be developed into 107 “urban” townhouses by Lennar Corp.

If the new Pulte proposal approved, developers could break ground early to mid-2026 and complete a model home four to six months after, Fondriest said.