Police: Driver appeared unconscious before fatal Elk Grove crash

A Schaumburg man appeared unconscious before his vehicle veered into the opposite lanes then struck a fire hydrant in Elk Grove Village, resulting in his death, police said Wednesday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday on Biesterfield Road just east of Meacham Road, authorities said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the sole occupant of the vehicle as 51-year-old Paul Klein. Results of an autopsy to determine an official cause and manner of death are pending.

Police said the 2008 silver Pontiac Vibe driven by Klein was traveling east on Biesterfield when it headed into the westbound lanes and struck a fire hydrant on the north parkway.

Elk Grove Village police and fire department first responders located the driver, who was unresponsive, and transported him to Ascension Alexian Brothers Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m., officials said.

At least two independent witnesses reported that the driver appeared unconscious prior to the crash, police said.

Westbound Biesterfield was closed between Columbia Drive and Home Avenue for nearly two hours Tuesday as police investigated the crash. Police said their traffic section continued to investigate the incident Wednesday.