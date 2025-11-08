advertisement
Burt Meyer, Chicago toymaker behind classics like Lite-Brite, Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots, has died at 99

Posted November 08, 2025 4:52 pm
By Maureen O’Donnell

Burt Meyer brought toy joy to baby boomers, Millennials and all the Gens — from Alpha to X to Z.

An inventor, designer and artist, Meyer, whose work contributed to Chicago becoming a vibrant center of toy design, died Oct. 30 at a West suburban retirement community. He was 99.

He helped create a pre-video game monoculture among kids who clamored for the classic toys and games he worked on, including Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots, Lite-Brite, Toss Across, Mr. Machine and Mouse Trap, which was one of the first three-dimensional board games.

They were produced by a toy studio that rivaled Santa’s workshop: Marvin Glass & Associates, which operated in Chicago from the 1940s into the 1980s.

For the full story, go to chicago.suntimes.com.

