2 people found dead in car in Crystal Lake neighborhood

A man and a woman were found dead in a car along the road of a Crystal Lake residential neighborhood Tuesday morning, officials report.

The Crystal Lake police and fire rescue departments received a call at 5:32 a.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of Coventry Lane for a report of “two people possibly asleep in a vehicle parked on the roadway,” according to a Crystal Lake Police Department news release.

When officers arrived, they found a woman about 20 years old and a man about 32 years old unresponsive with “no obvious signs of injury,” officials said. Life-saving measures were attempted but were ultimately unsuccessful, and the two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office confirmed they responded to the scene for two deceased individuals.

“While we are still gathering evidence, we are confident there is no danger to the public as a result of this incident,” Crystal Lake Deputy Chief Richard Neumann said in the release.

Though people in the neighborhood reported on social media that the area had been blocked off with a large police presence, there was no outside sign of any police activity by about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The case is currently being investigated by Crystal Lake police. Anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at (815) 356-3620. Anonymous tips can be sent to the department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with information to 847411.