Addison neighborhood told to shelter in place due to police activity

Addison police advised people in a neighborhood near Cherokee Park to shelter in place due to unspecified police activity Thursday afternoon.

Police told those who live in area of 200 Block of East La Porte Drive to remain indoors and shelter in place as a precaution.

At Addison Trail High School, dismissal of students will take place as normal, with an exception: Students on bus Route 39 should either be picked up by a parent or wait until the school receives clearance to dismiss the bus to that area, according to a message posted on the Addison Trail website.

Parents or guardians of students who walk to/from school are “strongly encouraged to pick up their student at the school.” Families should avoid the area near the 200 Block of East La Porte Drive.

ABC 7 reported that SWAT vehicles could be seen in the area, along with other emergency vehicles.