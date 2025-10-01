Crystal Lake police contradict claim about rifle outside public library

Robert J. Walker Jr.

Crystal Lake police are contradicting a signed criminal complaint indicating that a defendant is accused of hiding a rifle in the bushes outside the local public library, which is less than 1,000 feet from a school.

According to that charging document filed in McHenry County Court — and signed by a Crystal Lake police official — an Oakwood Hills man is accused of unlawful use of a weapon involving possession of a firearm in or near a school, in addition to other gun-related charges.

The complaint states that the particular charge stems from allegations that the defendant “knowingly possessed an AR-15 … and was not on his property, while concealing said AR-15 in a bush on the property of the Crystal Lake Public Library … less than 1,000 feet from Husmann Elementary School.”

Robert J. Walker Jr., 50, of Oakwood Hills, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon without a Firearm Owner’s Identification card, and possessing a firearm near a school, according to the criminal complaint.

But in a Crystal Lake Police Department news release issued Tuesday, police said the gun was recovered at a home on McHenry Avenue, near the library, and it is “inaccurate” that the gun was found in the bushes.

“It has been reported that the firearm was recovered by police in some bushes along the Crystal Lake Public Library. This is inaccurate and the firearm was recovered by police from the residence,” according to the release.

“There were no threats made involving the possession of the firearm,” police also said in the release. “There was no need to alert nearby schools, library or residents because there was no danger to them. Police were present, had possession of the weapon and the subject was in custody.”

In a response to a question from Shaw Media, police didn’t clarify whether the AR-15 rifle was ever hidden in — if not recovered from — the bushes outside the library.

Police said in the release that, before Walker’s arrest, about 9:30 a.m. Friday, detectives were at a home along McHenry Avenue “conducting an interview of a subject” in “reference to a theft report.”

At that time, police were “alerted to the presence of a firearm in the home,” according to the release.

“Police immediately took control of the weapon and detained the male subject,” police said.

Police listed the charges against Walker as unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon without a FOID card, and possession of a weapon by a felon in a public place.

It’s unclear what the public place is if it’s not in reference to the library.

A spokesperson for Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47 said that “neither the district nor Husmann School was notified about the incident.”

An official with the Crystal Lake Public Library declined to comment, referring to the release.

Court records show Walker was released with conditions following a detention hearing Saturday at the McHenry County Jail, according to court records show. Conditions for Walker include refraining from possessing a weapon, including firearms, the court records indicate.

Prosecutors originally asked for Walker to be denied pretrial release, saying Walker presented a “real and present threat” to the community.

Court records show Walker was convicted in McHenry County of a 1993 felony burglary charge.

Walker is due back in court on Oct. 24.