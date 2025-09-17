advertisement
News

Mount Prospect proposes regulations for e-bikes, e-scooters, e-motos

Posted September 17, 2025 4:30 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Mount Prospect unveiled an ordinance regulating e-bikes, e-scooters and e-motos at Tuesday’s village board meeting.

The board will take a final vote at an upcoming meeting.

Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes, which have a maximum speed of 20 mph, are permitted on roadways, bike lanes and shared use paths.

Class 3 e-bikes, with a maximum assisted speed of 28 mph, are permitted on roadways and bike lanes.

E-scooters with a maximum speed of 10 mph would be permitted on village roadways, bike lanes and shared-use paths.

E-motos, or high-powered electric motorcycles exceeding 47 mph would require licenses, registration and insurance like motor vehicles.

Riders must be 16 or older for Class 3 e-bikes and all e-scooters.

Fines would be $50 to $500 for individual violations, with increases for repeat violations, and $100 to $500 for parents or guardians allowing minors to violate.

“I believe in stronger fines than what's in place here,” said Trustee Vince Dante. “I don't think $50 up to $500 is going to be a deterrent for them to not do it again.”

Police Chief Michael Eterno pointed out the safety concern by sharing a photo of a young rider performing a wheelie on Northwest Highway.

Eterno quoted figures from the Consumer Product Safety Commission showing nearly 361,000 emergency room visits from 2017-2022 for micro-mobility device accidents, with children under 14 representing 36% of injuries.

Community input included a suggestion from resident Laura Strybel, a teacher who uses an e-scooter with a maximum 19-mph speed to travel to the train station for her commute. She called for allowing higher-speed scooters for adult users.

