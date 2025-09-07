Police: Child found gun dropped on elementary school playground

A man was cited for possessing a firearm in a school zone after police said a child found a gun he dropped on a Crystal Lake school playground.

Police that they responded to the playground at South Elementary School on Tuesday after a child found the firearm and reported it to a parent.

George Kiska of Crystal Lake, who has a valid concealed carry license, dropped the gun at about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, after school had let out for the day, police said.

“Mr. Kiska was still present at the playground with his child and retrieved the firearm from an adult when notified,” police said.

South Elementary Principal Rachael Alt said administrators filed a report with Crystal Lake police, as required by law for any incident involving firearms on school property.

“While this incident took place after school hours and there was no threat to staff or students, we take any violation of our safety policies seriously. The safety of our students and staff is always our highest priority,” Alt said in a message to staff and families.

Kiska was cited for possessing a firearm in a school zone, according to police.