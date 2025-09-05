Two charged in Mount Prospect Walmart attempted robbery

Bianca Miclescu

Two Seattle, Washington, residents who, authorities said, are part of a transcontinental crime ring are charged with trying to rob an 83-year-old man in a Walmart parking lot, Mount Prospect police said this week.

A judge ordered Bianca Miclescu, 21, and Vasile Nicolae, 20, detained for trial Aug. 27. Both face one count of attempted robbery of a victim over 60 years old and are scheduled to appear at a Rolling Meadows courtroom Wednesday.

Vasile Nicolae

Police said around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 26, a Mount Prospect community service officer at the store 930 Mount Prospect Plaza heard a man screaming for help in the parking lot.

The officer located the man, who reported the two suspects tried to give him fake jewelry while attempting to remove his watch from his wrist. The man managed to escape before the pair fled the scene in their vehicle.

The officer radioed for backup, providing descriptions of both the suspects and their vehicle. Police were able to locate and stop the suspects’ vehicle as it was leaving the area.

Both occupants were identified as Miclescu and Nicolae, and the man positively identified them as his attackers. The entire event was captured on Walmart's parking lot surveillance cameras as well.

During their investigation, police said Mount Prospect detectives uncovered evidence suggesting the two suspects are connected to a larger transcontinental criminal organization that has been active in the Chicago area since July 2025.