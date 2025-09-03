Tamagotchi USA Road Trip pop-up at Woodfield Mall this weekend

The Tamagotchi USA Road Trip pop-up will be in Woodfield Mall’s Grand Court on Saturday and Sunday. AP file photo

Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg will host the inaugural Tamagotchi USA Road Trip pop-up Saturday and Sunday in its Grand Court.

The event follows the iconic virtual pet brand’s latest device launch, Tamagotchi Paradise.

Including a Tamagotchi Shop packed with the most in-demand devices, the immersive event is aimed at fans of all ages. Guests can both try and buy the new Tamagotchi Paradise as well as limited edition releases of the Strawberry Pearl Milk Connection and a very special exclusive: Tamagotchi Destinations.

Attendees will also participate in games inspired by fan-favorite devices, customize cases and charms for their favorite Tamagotchi shells, meet the beloved Mametchi IRL and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 6 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 7.