advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Tamagotchi USA Road Trip pop-up at Woodfield Mall this weekend

Posted September 03, 2025 4:32 pm
Daily Herald report

Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg will host the inaugural Tamagotchi USA Road Trip pop-up Saturday and Sunday in its Grand Court.

The event follows the iconic virtual pet brand’s latest device launch, Tamagotchi Paradise.

Including a Tamagotchi Shop packed with the most in-demand devices, the immersive event is aimed at fans of all ages. Guests can both try and buy the new Tamagotchi Paradise as well as limited edition releases of the Strawberry Pearl Milk Connection and a very special exclusive: Tamagotchi Destinations.

Attendees will also participate in games inspired by fan-favorite devices, customize cases and charms for their favorite Tamagotchi shells, meet the beloved Mametchi IRL and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 6 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 7.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Communities Entertainment News Schaumburg
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company