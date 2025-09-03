Elburn trustee is latest to announce bid for Illinois Senate seat DeWitte is leaving

Chris Hansen

Elburn Trustee Chris Hansen announced he will seek the Republican Party nomination in the 2026 primary election for the state Senate 33rd District, according to a news release.

State Sen. Don DeWitte, a Republican from St. Charles, announced he would not seek reelection.

“As a lifelong advocate for our community, I’m committed to fighting against the Pritzker agenda that is hurting Illinois businesses and families,” Hansen said in the release of the Illinois governor. “I will work every day to protect taxpayers, support economic growth, and preserve the values that make Illinois strong.”

Hansen will vie with Blackberry Township resident Jessica Breugelmans and Cody Holt of Elgin for the GOP nomination.

Hansen was elected to the Elburn Village Board in 2023, and his term is due to expire in 2027.

A retired firefighter-paramedic and resident of Elburn since 2012, Hansen has worked in the Harley-Davidson motorcycle industry for more than 20 years. He is currently employed at Wild Fire Harley-Davidson in Villa Park.

Hansen is president of DuKane ABATE, a motorcyclists’ rights organization in Kane and DuPage counties that opposes helmet laws for motorcycle riders, according to the release.

He has been a member since 2012 and president since 2020. Hansen is the public relations coordinator for the state organization and a trustee on both its state and federal political action committees.

Hansen is a member of the Elburn Lions Club, where he supports the car show and marketing committees, according to the release.

DeWitte’s 33rd Senate District includes parts of Kane and McHenry counties and a small portion of DuPage County. Besides Elburn, communities it dips into include Crystal Lake, Batavia, St. Charles, Geneva, Algonquin, Carpentersville, Lake in the Hills and Elgin, among others.

Nominating petitions for the 2026 primary election are to be filed between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. The primary election is March 17.