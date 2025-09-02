Relative wants answers, body-cam footage of Carpentersville police shooting

A relative of a man shot by Carpentersville police wants answers from authorities as to what happened.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday afternoon outside the Carpentersville Police Department, Reginald Clay asked why police have not announced the injured man’s name, more about his medical condition, and how the shooting happened. He also said police should release body-camera footage of the shooting.

Clay said the 32-year-old man is still hospitalized. He is a first cousin to the man, who lives with and take care of an older brother who has autism.

The Daily Herald is not naming the man because he has not been charged with anything.

“We don’t know nothing,” Clay said. “That’s why we need the body cams.”

The news conference was organized by Rabbi Ben Yosef of the Chicago Activist Coalition for Justice.

Carpentersville police say there was a 911 call from the apartment in the 100 block of Woodland Couret around 10:45 p.m. Thursday. They say the man was armed.

They have refused to say what the nature of the call was. Clay said his relative does not have a criminal history or mental-health issues. In a news release Friday, Carpentersville Police Chief Todd Shaver called the shooting “concerning.”

Carpentersville police refused to answer questions Tuesday, including how many officers were involved.

“Unfortunately, I am unable to release any information because the Kane County State’s Attorney's Office is the entity that is handling this investigation. Please refer any further inquiries to that office,” said Kevin Stankowitz, deputy chief.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser also refused Tuesday to answer questions.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation and the civil rights of those involved, we cannot release the information you are requesting at this time. That includes any evidence related to the incident or identifying information about potential suspects, witnesses or victims,” said Nicholas Jenz, her spokesman.

Clay said he and his mother were called to the hospital Friday morning, because authorities wanted someone to help with the man’s brother. He said police have not allowed them to see the man in the hospital, or given any details about his condition other than he is “fine” and undergoing medical procedures.

“It’s (the investigation) not starting out very well. I’m very leery,” said Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef, a founder of the CACJ. He weighed in on Shaver’s statement: “What is it about this encounter that is of concern to Chief Shaver?”

Carpentersville President John Skillman said he would not comment until after the investigation is finished, and that he expected that would happen later this week.