Police: Officers shoot armed man in Carpentersville

Authorities have confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Carpentersville late Thursday.

Carpentersville police were called to the 100 block of Woodland Court around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, where “preliminary investigative findings indicate that a male, armed with a firearm, was shot by law enforcement officers who had responded to the scene,” police said in a news release.

The man was hospitalized and authorities did not release his condition.

“We are deeply concerned about the incident that occurred earlier today involving our officers and fire personnel. Our thoughts are with everyone affected,” Carpentersville Police Chief Todd Shaver said in the news release. “A full and transparent investigation is already underway, and we are committed to sharing updates with the public as soon as we are able. We ask for the community’s patience as we work to determine the facts.”

Authorities said the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating, and the results of the probe will be turned over to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office “for an independent review of the facts pursuant to statute.”