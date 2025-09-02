Joie Chitwood III to speak at Medinah next Tuesday as 2026 Presidents Cup tickets go on sale

Joie Chitwood III Courtesy of Schaumburg Business Association

Joie Chitwood III, executive director of PGA Tour’s 2026 Presidents Cup, will speak to members and guests of the Schaumburg Business Association at Medinah Country Club just as general admission tickets for the event go on sale next Tuesday.

The SBA is taking its “Good Morning, Schaumburg!” breakfast event on the road from 7:30-10 a.m. Sept. 9 at the historic country club at 6N001 Medinah Road.

Chitwood will present a detailed look at the Presidents Cup’s 31-year history. He’ll also explain why the Chicago region has become a top destination for international sporting events and the projected economic and charitable impact of next year’s tournament at Medinah.

Meet Chicago Northwest, the tourism and visitors bureau for eight Northwest suburbs including Schaumburg, is the presenting sponsor of Tuesday’s event. President and CEO Heather Larson said her agency recognizes the potential of the 200,000 out-of-town visitors expected for the Presidents Cup from Sept. 21-27, 2026.

“The economic impact will be fantastic,” she said. “We’re just thrilled to be sponsoring.”

The Presidents Cup was created in 1994 as a team match play competition that features 24 of the world’s top golfers, half of whom are from the United States. The event is held every two years, alternating between domestic and overseas venues.

Before becoming executive director of the Presidents Cup, Chitwood was vice president of corporate development for Arnold Palmer Enterprises for two years. There he oversaw the Arnold Palmer Cup, a prestigious college team competition featuring top U.S. and International players as the Presidents Cup does.

That role was preceded by a long career in motor sports.

The SBA also will announce the nominees for the awards to be presented at its annual gala, Toast of Schaumburg, Oct. 10 at the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg. This will include those for the new category of Nonprofit of the Year.

Admission to Tuesday’s breakfast event costs $50 for SBA members and $65 for nonmembers. To register online, go to schaumburgbusiness.memberzone.com/eventregistration/register/7177.

For more information, email SBA Vice President of Events & Communications Kayleigh Burnitz at kburnitz@schaumburgbusiness.com.