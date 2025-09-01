Labor Day revelries mark the end of metaphorical summer in suburbs

Kevin Jarr of Naperville and his 2-year-old son Jude stroll along the carnival midway Monday at Naperville’s Last Fling. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

This year’s ideally temperate Labor Day marked the metaphorical end of summer and the meteorological start of fall.

For the record, meteorological fall is the period from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30 which meteorologists and climatologists use to track and compare weather data. Astronomical fall is the roughly three-month period beginning with the autumnal equinox beginning Sept. 22.

The Schaumburg High School Marching Saxons perform at the Septemberfest Labor Day parade Monday. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Monday’s blue skies and mid 70s temperatures proved a picture-perfect backdrop for the parades, carnivals, food festivals, craft fairs and concerts that took place at Labor Day celebrations throughout the suburbs including Schaumburg, Naperville, Buffalo Grove, Long Grove, Geneva and beyond.

Labor Day revelers ride Pharaoh’s Fury Monday at Naperville’s Last Fling. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

But the holiday is more than a hail and farewell to barbecues and beach days by those of us living certain parts of the nation.

Labor activists’ efforts to establish a legal holiday recognizing American workers’ contributions to the nation’s health and prosperity began during the late 19th century.

Luke Enyart, 2, of Naperville enjoys his first kiddie car ride at Naperville’s Last Fling. “He loves this stuff. This is his first time at a carnival,” said his mother, Kelli Enyart. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, municipalities around the country began passing ordinances in 1885 to recognize workers. A push for state legislation followed.

By 1894, 23 states had established a legal, Labor Day holiday. On June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed into law the bill making Labor Day a national holiday and establishing that holiday on the first Monday in September.

Elev8 Dance Company performs at the Labor Day parade in Schaumburg. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Were pickles on the menu at Naperville’s Last Fling? Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Labor Day temps were perfect for a parade. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Jim McKenzie served as grand marshal for Monday’s Septemberfest parade in Schaumburg. “I love volunteering. It’s the thing to do,” said McKenzie, who was recognized for his volunteerism. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

A youngster dons a candy bag as a hat while waiting for parade treats at the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade on Monday. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Three-year-old Gianna Sprang, of Naperville observes the festivities at Naperville’s Last Fling. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

Jeff Malko of Naperville, first row, from left, and his daughter Ashley, 13, ride Pharaoh’s Fury Monday at the Last Fling in Naperville. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald

The performance by Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones Monday at Naperville’s Last Fling inspired a Cook County couple to get up and dance. Karie Angell Luc/for the Daily Herald