Multimillion-dollar deal to turn historic Des Plaines building into restaurant awaits key vote Tuesday

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2024 The Des Plaines City Council on Tuesday is expected to approve a multimillion-dollar deal to turn this historic building at 678 Lee St. into a restaurant.

A much-anticipated, multimillion-dollar deal to turn a historic, city-owned building in downtown Des Plaines into a restaurant should get the city council’s final blessing Tuesday.

The proposed pact with David Villegas — the local entrepreneur behind Des Plaines’ Foxtail on the Lake restaurant and the Foxtail restaurant in Downers Grove — calls for Des Plaines to spend up to $12 million to renovate the nearly century-old building at 678 Lee St.

The city then will turn over control of the property — but not ownership — to Villegas, who intends to spend an additional $4.5 million to complete the renovation.

Second Ward Alderman Colt Moylan, who leads the city’s community development committee, said the public-private investment will serve as a catalyst for additional development throughout downtown Des Plaines.

“By introducing a vibrant destination restaurant, the project will attract both residents and visitors, strengthen the downtown economy and enhance the overall downtown experience,” Moylan said through a spokesperson.

Depression-era police officers pose outside what was then the Des Plaines State Bank, 678 Lee St. Courtesy of city of Des Plaines

The three-story, marble building is at the southwest corner of Lee and Ellinwood streets in the 2nd Ward. Designed to be a bank, it primarily served that role throughout its history. It’s been unoccupied since 2019.

Villegas’ company will lease the property but have the option to buy it after the 10th, 15th and 20th years of the contract. Rent will be a percentage of the restaurant’s net sales from the previous month, documents indicate.

Additionally, Villegas will be responsible for utilities, taxes, insurance, and other expenses. The city will support his plan to ask the Cook County Board for a property tax break.

City leaders had a partnership with Villegas in mind when they purchased the roughly 18,000-square-foot building for nearly $1.9 million in December 2024.

On Friday, Mayor Andrew Goczkowski said former Des Plaines officials talked about revitalizing the downtown area without actual investing in it “for far too long.”

“I am glad that this council is taking action to improve our city’s downtown and all eight of our vibrant wards,” Goczkowski said through a spokesperson. “Des Plaines has a much brighter future because of our strategic investments.”

Villegas will give Des Plaines a $100,000 deposit before the renovation begins to guarantee his involvement in the project, city spokesperson Brad Goodman said.

Villegas aims to open the restaurant in 2027, to honor the roughly 18,000-square-foot building’s centennial, Goodman said.

The restaurant’s possible name or theme haven’t been disclosed.

In related action, the council Tuesday is expected to approve a three-year contract with Minnesota-based Pope Design Group to design the renovation and oversee construction. That work will cost $943,550, documents indicate.

Cash for the renovation will come from a city facilities fund.

Tuesday’s council meeting is set for 7 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St. The session, which isn’t being held Monday because of Labor Day, will be open to the public and livestreamed at desplainesil.gov.