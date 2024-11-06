Restaurateur in talks to take over former bank in Des Plaines

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Des Plaines officials are negotiating a deal with a restaurateur to operate an eatery at 678 Lee St., a three-story marble building that most recently was a Huntington Bank.

An entrepreneur behind Des Plaines’ renowned Foxtail on the Lake restaurant is in talks to launch something new in a historic downtown building, officials have announced.

Des Plaines officials are negotiating a deal with Foxtail managing partner David Villegas for future operations at 678 Lee St., a three-story marble building that most recently was a Huntington Bank.

At least one restaurant is possible, city spokesperson Brad Goodman said. Details haven’t been finalized.

Villegas said he’s had his eye on the building since the bank closed in 2019.

“We intend to build a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience that will serve Des Plaines residents and be a magnet for visitors from all over the northwest suburbs and beyond,” Villegas said in a news release from the city.

Villegas has experience partnering with local government agencies.

Foxtail on the Lake opened last year inside the Des Plaines Park District’s Lakeview Center, 1177 Howard Ave. The building, which overlooks Lake Opeka from within Lake Park, is a former church with a breathtaking architectural design.

The city council on Monday agreed to purchase the nearly century-old bank building and an adjoining parking lot from a company called Offline Gaming for about $1.9 million.

Officials are considering keeping the building and bringing Villegas on as a partner or selling the site to him, Goodman said.

Des Plaines residents are eager for more dining options downtown, Mayor Andrew Goczkowski said in the release. The bank-building project, he said, “is the start of something big.”