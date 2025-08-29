Suburban farms perfect for family fun year-round

Looking for a day trip for the family while the weather is still warm? Or a place where you can buy fresh fruits, vegetables and plants?

Lots of local farms in the suburbs offer all that, plus animal encounters, orchards, activities, education, games, food and good old-fashioned fun.

While there are dozens to choose from in the area, check out these family-friendly farms; but keep in mind some activities are seasonal.

The Fox Valley Park District hosts an annual celebration of everything October during Pumpkin Weekends at Blackberry Farm in Aurora. Courtesy of the Fox Valley Park District

Blackberry Farm

100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora, (630) 892-1550, blackberryfarm.info/

Blackberry Farm is a living history museum where pioneer life is re-created through educational demonstrations and hands-on activities. Admission to Blackberry Farm includes unlimited rides on the train, hay wagon, pedal tractors, paddle boats, carousel and ponies.

Details: Hours now through Sept. 30: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Pumpkin Weekend Hours Oct. 4-26: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and Columbus Day. Admission: Residents: $7 for ages 1 and older, $6 for 65 and older; nonresidents: $10 for 1 and older, $9 for 65 and older; free for kids younger than 1. Pumpkin Weekends: $10 for residents and nonresidents.

Guests enjoy the day at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park. Courtesy of Julie Walker

Kuipers Family Farm

1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park, (815) 827-5200, kuipersfamilyfarm.com/

Kuipers is hosting its Sunflower Festival now through Sunday, Sept. 14, featuring more than 8 acres of fall flowers including sunflowers, zinnias, cosmos, marigolds and more. Admission, which is $11.99 weekdays and $14.99 weekends and Labor Day, includes one sunflower or three zinnias. The Orchard Shop, Farmview Railway and concessions will be available during the fest. The U-Pick Apple Orchard is open now through Nov. 2.

Opening Friday, Sept. 19, Kuipers’ Pumpkin FunFarm features a variety of fall fun beyond pumpkins. Guests can expect a mountain slide, farm animals, Daisy’s Cow Train, games, a giant corn box, a corn maze, haywagon rides, Jed’s Scream Shed, a straw mountain, a haunted forest, ropin’ roundup and more. Admission is $20.99 September and November weekdays, $23.99 September and November weekends; $23.99 October weekdays, $26.99 October weekends and holidays; $11.99 for military personnel with military ID and seniors 65 and older.

Details: Sunflower Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and Mondays. Pumpkin FunFarm hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and Columbus Day, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and Mondays, Sept. 19 through Oct. 30. Closes at 4 p.m. Oct. 31. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1-2.

Lambs Farm

14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, (847) 362-4636, lambsfarm.org/

Lambs Farm houses more than 300 rescue and senior animals that guests can visit in The Farmyard. The campus also includes Magnolia Cafe & Bakery, Thrift Store, Garden & Pet Center and the Country Store, plus a variety of activities throughout the year, including puppy yoga, special events for various holidays and more. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to help people with developmental disabilities lead productive lives by giving individuals a chance to work and learn on the farm.

Details: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; closed on Mondays. Admission: $5, which includes miniature golf. The carousel is $2 per ride, and the miniature train is $3 per ride.

Explore the Amaze 'N Apples apple tree maze at Royal Oak Farm Orchard in Harvard. Courtesy of Bluechair Stories

Royal Oak Farm Orchard

15908 Hebron Road, Harvard, (815) 648-4141, royaloak.farm/

The 160-acre farm features four orchards, more than 22,000 apple trees and 34 varieties of apples, with new varieties planted each spring. Amaze ’N Apples, billed as the country's first apple tree maze, offers 1.5 miles of trails, nine varieties of apples to pick, a central climbing tower and games. Plus, pumpkins, fall mums, outdoor decor and more will be for sale.

New this year is a nine-hole mini golf course. Other attractions include a bakery and country kitchen (open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends), apple barn, harvest barn, gift shop, playground and petting zoo, a 19th-century replica train, carousel and orchard tour rides.

Details: Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Check the website or Facebook for updates on hours. Admission: Free, but fees for apple picking (includes a quarter-peck bag), maze ($8) and train rides ($4 each).

Stade’s Farm and Market is opening hosting its Shades of Autumn festival starting this weekend. Courtesy of Stade’s Farm and Market

Stade’s Farm and Market

3709 Miller Road, McHenry, (815) 675-6396, stadesfarmandmarket.com/fall-festival

Stade’s Farm’s Shades of Autumn festival, which first opened in 1997, runs for nine weekends from Saturday, Aug. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 26. Besides pumpkin picking, activities include hayrides, pedal cars, zip lines, a petting zoo, mazes, a pumpkin barrel train, slide mountain, a jumping pillow, a carousel, pumpkin cannon demonstrations, inflatables, food, fresh produce and more.

Details: Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays in September and October and Labor Day and Columbus Day. Admission: September Fridays for ages 3-59: $16, September Saturdays and Sundays for ages 3-59: $20; October Fridays for ages 3-59: $20, October Saturdays and Sundays for ages 3-59: $24; half price for ages 60 and older; free for kids 2 and younger. Season pass is $55.

Windy Acres Farm in Geneva offers a variety of activities for all ages. Courtesy of Windy Acres Farm

Windy Acres Farm

37W446 Fabyan Parkway, Geneva, (630) 232-6429, windyacresfarmstand.com/

Windy Acres is open daily April through mid-November offering a farmstand, tours and more. The U-Pick Apple Orchard featuring 6,000 apple trees is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 10. Plus, the farm hosts fruit festivals during the summer, including a strawberry fest in June, a peach fest in July and a blueberry fest with a corn boil in August. The farm also boasts a bakery where all that fruit is put to good use in the form of homemade apple cider doughnuts, pies, caramel apples and more.

The farm is almost ready for its Fall Fest, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Sept. 13-Oct. 31. Besides food and a beer garden, kids of all ages can enjoy the double-sided ropes course, corn maze, giant mega slide, corn play bin, pumpkin house, giant Jenga, jumping pillow, antique truck display, giant hamster wheels, petting zoo, mini golf and more.

Details: U-Pick Apple Orchard admission: $15.99 includes a ¼ peck bag of apples and a wagon ride to the orchard; free for kids 2 and younger. Fall Fest admission: Weekdays: $18 for ages 2 and older, $16 for seniors 65 and older; weekends and Columbus Day: $22 for 2 and older, $20 for 65 and older; free for kids younger than 2 and veterans and active military with ID.

• With additional reporting from Daily Herald staff.