Schaumburg’s Septemberfest returns to a municipal campus in transition this weekend
Having already seen Septemberfest compromised twice by the pandemic at the beginning of the decade, Schaumburg officials are determined it won’t be by the more deliberate decision to replace village hall on the same municipal grounds.
Though some aspects like the arts and crafts vendors will be in a slightly different spot this weekend, everything regular attendees remember will indeed be there.
And that includes the musical entertainment.
Danny Seraphine & CTA, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer and Sister Hazel will headline the main stage from Saturday through Monday.
Seraphine, the original drummer and co-founder of the band Chicago, will perform its music with his all-star band at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. SEMPLE Band will open at 6:30 p.m.
Cinderella’s Tom Keifer will headline the main stage at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He brings his signature vocals and guitar-driven anthems to Septemberfest with Keifer Band.
Hairbangers Ball, a Chicago-based tribute to all things ‘80s rock will open at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A 15-minute fireworks display will follow the performance at 10 p.m.
Just Like Pink: The Nation’s Premiere Pink Experience will perform at 1:30 p.m. Monday, following the morning parade on Summit Drive.
Sister Hazel will headline the main stage at 7:30 p.m. Monday with a performance that blends rock, alternative and country with their signature sound. Foo Fighters Experience will open for Sister Hazel at 5:30 p.m.
A schedule of performing acts for the Local Stage can be found online at septemberfest.org.
Though all entertainment acts are free, VIP tickets are available for $35 each, and $20 for the Monday afternoon show. VIP ticket holders get a chair at the main stage, come-and-go privileges, access to a climate-controlled restroom and VIP access to the bar.
While construction of a new village hall has just begun, the space available for Septemberfest is only slightly less than in previous years.
As a result, Summit Drive will be closed from Schaumburg Road for a stretch southward to accommodate the displaced arts and crafts vendors in the street.
The ADA accessible parking traditionally available on Summit Drive will move to the Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 administration building’s lot across Schaumburg Road.
Some of the carnival rides which used to be able to be very close to the former village hall have been moved slightly but will remain within a cohesive area on the grounds.
Construction will still be ongoing during next year’s Septemberfest, but at a much more advanced stage than will be seen this weekend.
A detailed schedule of all activities can be found at septemberfest.org.
Admission is free.
If you go
What: Septemberfest, an outdoor festival featuring entertainment, a carnival, a parade, an arts and crafts show, food and drinks, craft beer and wine, bingo, fireworks and more
When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 30-31, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1
Where: Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg.
Parking: There is no parking on the festival grounds; park at Schaumburg or Conant high schools or Addams Junior High and ride the free shuttle bus.
Admission: Free
Details: villageofschaumburg.com