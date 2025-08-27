Wauconda Street Fest offering incentives for a safe ride home

Downtown Wauconda will be filled with music and dancing Saturday for the 26th annual Street Dance. Courtesy of Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce

Most people likely wouldn’t want to spend the night on a cot in a concrete block cell.

And that’s the point of a new program being introduced for the annual Street Dance event sponsored by the Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the village.

“Don’t make this where you lay your head Saturday night after the Street Dance,” says Sgt. Heather Cognac, showing off the Wauconda police department’s fine accommodations in a social media post.

In another scene, an officer in a squad car says not to let this be your ride home from Street Dance.

A designated driver program with perks for those who participate is new for the 26th annual event. Attractions include six bands on two stages, about a dozen purveyors of food and drink, a bags tournament and more from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. Visit waucondachamber.org.

Designated drivers who take the pledge can sign up for a car provided by Casten Body Shop, get free nonalcoholic drinks and be entered to win $100 in Chamber bucks.

Another first this year gives revelers without a sober ride home an option, as well.

Street Dance, Safe Ride initiative is being offered by the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM) in partnership with Lyft, the Governors Highway Safety Association and the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Through the “Lyft Pass” program, AAIM will offer more than 1,500 one-way, one-ride Lyft discounts at $15 each good from 5 p.m. to midnight.

The Wauconda ride discount is made possible because of grant money left over from its initial run at Lollapalooza. Discounts were $10 during the four-day event, but participation was limited, according to Rita Kreslin, AAIM executive director.

That left grant money available to use elsewhere.

Street Fest energizes music lovers, Kreslin added, but the best night is one that ends with a safe ride home. Visit aaim1.org for information and to claim a Lyft Safe Ride code.

“It’s becoming such a trend. We're getting on it,” said Maria Weisbruch, chamber executive director. “It’s going to be a great thing for our event and we had fun promoting it.”

Over the past 25 years, Wauconda Street Dance has evolved to more of an adult experience focused on music, food and drink with attendance ranging from 2,500 to 4,000.

Patrons always have been cautioned about getting home safely and no-ticket overnight parking has been offered for years. The designated driver and ride share discounts are added safety features.

“We worked with the chamber,” Cognac said. “We suggested getting in touch with AAIM and it worked out. We’re hopeful it will take off.”