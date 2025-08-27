Man accused of secretly recording people in bathrooms at Naperville club

Erick Palacios

A man has been accused of secretly videotaping people in two restrooms at a Naperville business, police said Wednesday.

Erick Palacios, 47, of the 600 block of Kingsbrooke Crossing in Bolingbrook, faces 11 counts of unauthorized video recording and live video transmission.

Eleven people were recorded between January and March of 2025 at Title Boxing Club, 4003 Plainfield-Naperville Road.

Police say an employee found two small cameras, hidden in two bathrooms, on March 22.

Palacios was a member of the gym, police say.

Palacios was released Monday on electronic home monitoring, because the charges are not detainable offenses, according to the Will County Circuit Court Clerk’s website.

His next court hearing is Sept. 23.