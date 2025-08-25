advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Transportation

Freight train hits vehicle near Wheaton; downtown crossings reopened

Posted August 25, 2025 1:27 pm
Daily Herald report

All railroad crossings in Wheaton have been reopened after a crash between a freight train and a vehicle Monday, city officials said.

There were no serious injuries resulting from the crash.

Union Pacific West inbound and outbound trains are back on the move, but may be operating with extensive delays due to the crash near Wheaton, according to Metra.

Commuters were advised to visit MetraTracker.com for the location of their train.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities News Transportation Wheaton
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company