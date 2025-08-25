Freight train hits vehicle near Wheaton; downtown crossings reopened
All railroad crossings in Wheaton have been reopened after a crash between a freight train and a vehicle Monday, city officials said.
There were no serious injuries resulting from the crash.
Union Pacific West inbound and outbound trains are back on the move, but may be operating with extensive delays due to the crash near Wheaton, according to Metra.
Commuters were advised to visit MetraTracker.com for the location of their train.
Article Comments
