Two dogs killed, owner injured, in attack by neighboring dogs in Streamwood

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Randy Quatrino, 74, stops midsentence and leans over as she talks about her dogs that were mauled by a neighbor’s dogs in Streamwood. The pair of larger dogs killed two of her three Yorkies in her yard as she fought with them.

Streamwood police have filed a request for a dangerous dog investigation by Cook County Animal Control following an attack by a pair of dogs last Wednesday that killed two neighboring Yorkshire Terriers and injured their 74-year-old owner.

Randy Quatrino, who’s lived on the 100 block of Heather Lane for 37 years, said it took only seconds for two of her three Yorkies to suffer fatal injuries.

She said she did everything she could to fight off the two aggressive dogs — which she described as pit bulls — barely feeling the abrasions to her arms, hands and legs in the moment.

“I shouldn’t have to live in fear like this,” she said. “I never took a Valium in my life until now.”

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Randy Quatrino, 74, wears the bloodstained clothes she had on when her two small dogs were mauled by a neighbor’s dogs in Streamwood last Wednesday. The pair of larger dogs killed her dogs in her front yard as she fought with them. She holds a photo of one of her dogs.

The frustration felt by her and her husband Dennis as they continued to see those dogs watching from their fenced yard across the street began to be met with some movement Monday.

Their son Frank, an attorney, learned the request for an investigation by Cook County had finally been made.

Streamwood Police Chief Shawn Taylor expressed sympathy to the family, explaining there are processes in the aftermath of such an incident that are being followed.

“It’s terrible what occurred,” Taylor said. “Cook County is going to see this matter through.”

Cook County officials confirmed they are looking into the matter.

Streamwood police issued citations for ordinance violations against the owner for having dogs at large and having expired vaccinations. A court date for those citations is slated for Oct. 7 at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

Neighbor Jordan Marsala owns the two dogs and acknowledged they are aggressive to other dogs. He said by phone he avoids taking them for walks in the neighborhood for that reason.

“My lawn care company came and left my gate open,” he said. “Shortly after, my dogs were able to escape from the backyard, which led to the entire incident.”

Randy said such shortsightedness led to the vicious deaths of 16-year-old Bogie and 10-year-old Tommy. She believes her other Yorkie, 11-year-old Dexter, witnessed the attack from a window inside and is only beginning to show signs of losing his dayslong anxiety.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Randy Quatrino, 74, cuddles with her surviving dog Dexter in her Streamwood home. Her two other dogs were killed by a neighbor’s dogs who escaped their fenced yard across the street.

Another neighbor was ultimately able to lasso the two loose dogs with rope and return them to their yard, Dennis said.

Son Frank said his greatest concern is the neighboring dogs could cause harm to someone else.

His mother believes the investigation should have begun sooner.

“Why do we have to fight for the justice?” Randy said. “I’m the victim. They tore my heart out of my chest.”

A police officer visited the couple again Monday as did the department’s social worker to check on her, they noted.

· Daily Herald staff writer Jake Griffin contributed to this report.