Months after founder’s death, Butcher on the Block celebrates 25 years in Lake in the Hills

Butcher on the Block celebrates its 25th year in business in Lake in the Hills the weekend of Aug. 15-17. Amanda Marrazzo/Shaw Media

Butcher on the Block in Lake in the Hills recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and it was “exactly” what the late owner would have wanted, his family said.

“This kind of community spirit is exactly what my dad envisioned for the shop’s 25th anniversary, and we hope we’ve made him proud,” said Brynn Zimmerman, the daughter of Tom Yucuis, 69, of East Dundee, who died unexpectedly in February.

From left, Brynn Zimmerman, her mom, Jill Yucuis, widow of Tom Yucuis, and Zimmerman's sister, Katie Neil, are pictured at the 25th anniversary celebration of Butcher on the Block in Lake in the Hills on Aug. 15. Courtesy of Brynn Zimmerman

Zimmerman, who now runs the deli and butcher shop with her mother, Jill Yucuis, said this was a big year for the family that sadly her father is not here for, including the 25th anniversary of the shop and his 70th birthday. In January, Jill and Tom Yucuis would have celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Zimmerman and Jill Yucuis said the celebration, held Aug. 15-17, was what he had often talked about doing for the shop’s silver anniversary and he would have been very happy with how it turned out.

“The outpouring of support from our customers has been truly heartwarming,” Zimmerman said. “Over the weekend, we had the chance to connect with so many people — sharing stories, shedding a few tears and also finding moments to laugh and celebrate together. We’re deeply grateful to everyone who came out to honor this milestone with us.”

Singers Pino Farina and Rich Sawyer entertained with “heartfelt performances … in memory of my dad and in celebration of this special occasion,” Zimmerman said. “And we’re incredibly appreciative of all our vendors who came out to show their support — it meant so much to us and truly made the weekend unforgettable.”

There likely will be future anniversaries to celebrate, because Zimmerman said “closing the shop was never a consideration.”

Before Tom Yucuis died, Zimmerman said, she and her parents had discussed and always planned for Zimmerman to keep the shop running.

“While we weren’t expecting to step into this chapter so soon,” she said, “our commitment remains the same: to keep my dad’s legacy alive and continue serving the community just as he did.”

Butcher on the Block in Lake in the Hills receives an award from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce in January 2025. From left are: owner Jill Yucuis; employee Brandon Northcutt; Brynn Zimmerman, daughter of Tom and Jill Yucuis and general manager; Tom Yucuis; and Greg Urban, executive director of the chamber. Tom Yucuis died Feb. 24, 2025, after he was hit by cars while driving. Courtesy of Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce/DeAnda Photography