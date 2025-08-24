Search for missing swimmer near Highland Park suspended Sunday

A second day of searching for a missing swimmer near Openlands Lakeshore Preserve in Highland Park was suspended after several hours without success Sunday. Courtesy of Openlands

The search for a swimmer who went missing Saturday in Lake Michigan near Highland Park was suspended Sunday after several hours without a recovery.

The search near the Openlands Lake Shore Preserve in Highland Park was suspended about noon Sunday, according to the Highland Park Fire Department. Highland Park received aid from several area resources, according to the fire department.

It was the second day of searching for the person, whose identity has not been disclosed, in an effort that involved drones and diving teams. On Sunday, it was considered a recovery effort, according to ABC 7.

The swimmer went missing after being seen struggling in the water around noon on Saturday. A bystander attempted to help the person but was unable to due to strong currents, according to ABC 7.