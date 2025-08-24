advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Search for missing swimmer near Highland Park suspended Sunday

Posted August 24, 2025 3:23 pm
Dave Oberhelman
 

The search for a swimmer who went missing Saturday in Lake Michigan near Highland Park was suspended Sunday after several hours without a recovery.

The search near the Openlands Lake Shore Preserve in Highland Park was suspended about noon Sunday, according to the Highland Park Fire Department. Highland Park received aid from several area resources, according to the fire department.

It was the second day of searching for the person, whose identity has not been disclosed, in an effort that involved drones and diving teams. On Sunday, it was considered a recovery effort, according to ABC 7.

The swimmer went missing after being seen struggling in the water around noon on Saturday. A bystander attempted to help the person but was unable to due to strong currents, according to ABC 7.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Counties Highland Park Lake County News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company