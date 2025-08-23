Swimmer reported missing in Lake Michigan near Highland Park
Crews searched Lake Michigan near Highland Park for a missing swimmer Saturday.
The emergency occurred after noon near the Openlands Lakeshore Preserve, 31 Walker Ave.
A bystander attempted to help a person struggling in the water but lost them due to strong currents, according to ABC 7.
Crews from several suburban public safety departments responded. A dive team member was briefly reported missing during search but later was found safe, officials said.
No other details were available
