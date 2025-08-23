advertisement
Local

Swimmer reported missing in Lake Michigan near Highland Park

Posted August 23, 2025 4:55 pm
Russell Lissau
 

Crews searched Lake Michigan near Highland Park for a missing swimmer Saturday.

The emergency occurred after noon near the Openlands Lakeshore Preserve, 31 Walker Ave.

A bystander attempted to help a person struggling in the water but lost them due to strong currents, according to ABC 7.

Crews from several suburban public safety departments responded. A dive team member was briefly reported missing during search but later was found safe, officials said.

No other details were available

