Lawmakers continuing public events despite disruptive pro-Palestinian protests

Russell Lissau/rlissau@dailyherald.com, January 2023 U.S. Reps. Sean Casten, left, and Bill Foster, center, repeatedly were interrupted by pro-Palestinian activists during a January 2024 candidate forum in Naperville. Democratic candidate Qasim Rashid is at right.

Members of the suburban congressional delegation aren’t letting disruptive demonstrations by pro-Palestinian activists deter them from hosting town hall meetings and attending other public events.

The most recent protests occurred last month during events featuring U.S. Reps. Sean Casten of Downers Grove and Bill Foster of Naperville. The legislators were berated over their support of Israel’s war against Hamas and its extremist allies at the expense of Palestinian civilians.

Casten and Foster haven’t been the only suburban lawmakers targeted by pro-Palestinian activists. So have U.S. Reps. Brad Schneider of Highland Park and Jan Schakowsky of Evanston.

Clockwise from top left: U.S. Reps. Sean Casten, Bill Foster, Brad Schneider and Jan Schakowsky have been targeted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators since the war in Gaza began in October 2023.

The legislators insist the rowdy demonstrators won’t keep them from discussing the issues facing the nation with the people they represent.

“Demonstrators who come to my town halls have the First Amendment right to make their voices heard and express their concerns,” Foster said in an email. “Nonviolent protests are a fundamental part of the democratic process.”

‘No one believed us’

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators began hounding the lawmakers following the start of Israel’s retaliation for the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas and other militant groups.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have since died through military action, malnutrition and starvation. The voices of activists, political leaders and other people calling Israel’s actions a genocide have grown.

“No one believed us in October 2023,” said Farzeen Harunani, a former Palatine resident who demonstrated at legislative town halls after the war in Gaza began. “We knew the retaliation would be so brutal that there would be nobody left, that there would be nothing left.”

Harunani, who now lives in Wisconsin, said pro-Palestinian activists began interrupting town halls and marching outside lawmakers’ homes because they felt phone calls to their offices weren’t effective, that they were being ignored.

“If we finally stick ourselves in their faces, they can’t ignore us,” Harunani said.

‘Lives are at stake’

Schakowsky was the first suburban lawmaker to be targeted. Protesters spent hours in her Skokie office one afternoon in October 2023 before being ordered to leave. Several refused and were arrested.

That November, pro-Palestinian activists blocked traffic outside Schakowsky’s home. Demonstrators later marched outside Schneider’s home, too, shouting pro-Palestinian and antisemitic chants before dispersing. Both Schakowsky and Schneider are Jewish.

Demonstrators temporarily occupied Casten’s Glen Ellyn office as well. And in January 2024, protesters repeatedly interrupted a political forum at Naperville’s Nichols Library featuring Casten, Foster and their Democratic primary challengers.

The protesters interrupted Casten and Foster nearly every time they tried to answer questions. Some yelled insults. Several were escorted out by police.

Casten has cut short several solo town halls because of outbursts from demonstrators. In social media posts after one abbreviated event, Casten said he was saddened by the disruptions and apologized to people who were unable to ask questions.

Downers Grove police helped disperse a crowd in March after pro-Palestinian demonstrators interrupted a town-hall meeting hosted by U.S. Rep. Sean Casten. Erica Benson/For Shaw Local News Network

Interrupting speakers and screaming at them “does not accelerate peace, does not bring hostages home … and doesn’t lead to a greater democratic wisdom,” Casten wrote.

Foster has been heckled at town halls but has stayed at the lectern for his scheduled time. He said he wasn’t surprised by the protests.

“The situation in Gaza is heartbreaking, and emotions run high when lives are at stake,” he said.

Not all legislators targeted

Not all of the representatives serving the North, West and Northwest suburbs have been publicly badgered by pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

For example, U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez, a Chicago Democrat whose 3rd District includes much of the West suburbs, has been more critical of Israel’s actions in Gaza than other members of the delegation and hasn’t had events disrupted by demonstrators.

Foster doesn’t feel he’s been disproportionately targeted by pro-Palestinian activists, given the varied concerns of his constituents and the number of in-person town halls he’s hosted — five in the past year, including one last week.

He’s also had face-to-face meetings with individual constituents and groups about the situation in Gaza and other topics.

“I’m able to learn more about their concerns in these small group settings than through disruptive speeches at large public events,” Foster said.

Schakowsky said it’s her job to ensure her constituents’ voices are heard in Congress — and that means listening to them during town halls, office meetings or chance encounters in the supermarket.

“My goal is to be as accessible as possible to my constituents, to hear directly from them, answer their questions, and address their concerns,” she said through a spokesperson.

Harunani believes the public pressure may have softened Schakowsky’s stance on Gaza.

Schakowsky long has been an ardent supporter of Israel. But this spring, she cosponsored legislation introduced by Ramirez that seeks to stop the U.S. from sending Israel bombs and other weapons and demands Israel’s compliance with U.S. and international law.

Schakowsky is the only suburban legislator to back the proposal.

“If there wasn’t pressure … then I don’t know if she would have,” Harunani said. “It’s unfortunate that phone calls weren’t enough. It’s unfortunate that we had to go to these levels to be heard.”