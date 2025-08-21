Puccini selected to succeed retiring Walters as Schaumburg fire chief

Fabio Puccini

Schaumburg Deputy Fire Chief Fabio Puccini is replacing retiring Fire Chief Jim Walters on Sept. 13.

Village Manager Brian Townsend’s recommendation for the appointment of Puccini as head of the Schaumburg Fire Department is expected to be approved by the village board Tuesday.

“Fabio has embraced professional development opportunities, built trust among his colleagues, and shows a true passion for leading the Schaumburg Fire Department into the future,” Townsend said in a statement. “I am confident that he will continue the tradition of excellence in our fire service to the Schaumburg community.”

A 23-year veteran, Puccini has risen through the ranks and served as deputy chief of operations and deputy chief of administration. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Illinois University and numerous professional certifications, including Chief Fire Officer.

“It is an honor to serve as Schaumburg’s next fire chief,” Puccini said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our dedicated team to continue providing the highest level of service and safety to our residents, businesses and visitors.”

Puccini is recognized for building strong relationships within the department and across other village operations, village officials said.

Jim Walters

Under Walters’ leadership since 2017, the department attained the highest achievable Insurance Services Office Class 1 Public Protection Classification rating and accreditation with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

The Schaumburg Fire Department is among only a handful of Illinois communities with both those achievements.