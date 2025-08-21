Mount Prospect exploring internal public transit options

Mount Prospect officials will be considering a number of transportation alternatives, including a shuttle similar to ones adopted by communities like Schaumburg. Daily Herald file photo, 2017

Mount Prospect could follow in the footsteps of communities like Niles and Schaumburg and offer its own public transportation options to residents.

Consultants from Civiltech Engineering unveiled the results of a study examining the community’s transportation needs at Tuesday’s village board meeting.

Among the recommendations floated was a fixed-route shuttle service, one for the northern end of town and another for the southern.

Another recommendation would establish a micro-transit service that would establish north and south hubs within the village.

Other ideas included a taxi or rideshare subsidy program similar to those established in Elk Grove Township, Arlington Heights and Schaumburg.

No dollar amounts were assigned to any of the proposals.

Collaboration with neighboring villages or townships to extend their on-demand services into Mount Prospect was also discussed.

Civiltech Transportation Planner Josie Willman said a variety of transportation services are currently offered to village residents.

“But it is pretty fragmented, and it can be kind of confusing to know if it's available to a certain individual,” she said.

Some only serve certain groups of seniors or people with disabilities.

As part of the study, a survey was conducted, revealing that most village residents are tied to their cars. But 12% said their primary mode of transportation was public transportation.

Respondents identified several barriers to using public transit — routes not serving their desired destinations, infrequent service, transit stops located too far from their homes and lack of awareness about available transit options.

At one point, the discussion touched on the idea of a mobility manager role within the village staff. That role would involve serving as a point of contact between providers and residents planning transit trips.

Trustee Vince Dante supported the micro-transit option, suggesting the village would provide subsidies to surrounding townships to help extend hours and expand personnel for their bus service.

“The townships know the people, the locations where they're going on a regular basis, and I think they understand the community needs,” he said.

Trustee Terri Gens said the fixed-route shuttle and the micro-transit approaches are a good place to start.

“I think we have to invest in our residents. We have to invest in our businesses,” she said. “The funds that we spend to do this will give us back more revenue.”

It would also make residents happier to have options not only to make medical appointments and take grocery trips, but to meet friends at a bar or go to an event downtown, she said.

However, Trustee William Grossi said the village will need to know the cost parameters of a village-provided transportation service.

“I keep thinking that this is going to be astronomical in terms of cost to the village,” he said.

“The only solution to this is transit on demand. And yes, it is probably expensive,” Mayor Paul Hoefert said.

Village Manager Michael Cassady said staff will come back to the board with next steps.