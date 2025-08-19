Frohes Oktoberfest! Benedictine University to host new festival

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2023 Die Musikmeisters, a band that has played in downtown Palatine and throughout the Chicago area, is one of the headliners of a new Oktoberfest celebration in Lisle.

Benedictine University traces its origins to a band of monks who followed the Rule of St. Benedict and began to develop the Lisle campus around the turn of the 20th century.

In the spirit of one of the tenets of Benedictine life — hospitality — the university will host a new Oktoberfest celebration that invites greater Lisle and beyond to do as the Germans do when the calendar flips toward fall: revel in polka dancing, hearty food and fellowship, all under one big tent.

The inaugural event, spread across two days beginning Sept. 5, will ensure Oktoberfest season is off to a rousing start. Both the menu — a comprehensive Taste of Bavaria — and entertainment are what you might expect of Oktoberfest juggernauts. The opening night, six-piece band is known to wear lederhosen and take crowds on a clap-along, jovial trip to Deutschland.

“We’d like this to evolve to be something that has a stellar reputation and that people look forward to,” said Phil Hardy, Benedictine’s director of innovation and strategic partnerships, of the vision for Oktoberfest.

Already in year one, organizers have snagged two big-name bands on the Chicago-area Oktoberfest circuit.

Benedictine University will host a new Oktoberfest event with Mike Knauf & Die Musikmeisters kicking off the celebration on Friday, Sept. 5. Courtesy of Die Musikmeisters Band

Mike Knauf & Die Musikmeisters will open the festival, and their repertoire covers traditional German and American music. The band also features Austrian-tuned cowbells and the Swiss alphorn as part of their performances. Keith Stras & Polka Confetti will play Sept. 6.

“They're both highly regarded, highly sought after. Part of the reason that we built this around early September was based on their availability,” Hardy said.

An outdoor Oktoberfest tent will be set up on campus green space near Maple and Yackley avenues. That’s where Veggie Fest started out years ago, said Lisle Mayor Mary Jo Mullen. The hope is “this is a similar annual event that continues to grow and attracts people from all over,” she said.

Oktoberfest received a special events grant from the village to help it launch and welcome — “Willkommen” — visitors. The grant program is designed to encourage larger events. The village board also started a public art and special events advisory committee.

“You may not have Eyes to the Skies anymore,” Mullen said, referring to the volunteer-run hot-air balloon festival that lost its spark in the pandemic. “But we'll have enough larger events that people feel like they're still coming out and being part of the community.”

The Oktoberfest menu itself is a highlight. The spread features jagerschnitzel, pan fried pork loin topped with mushroom gravy and served with braised sweet red cabbage; warm German potato salad with bacon; a grilled brat and knackwurst duo with sauerkraut; hot dogs; and jumbo pretzels with warm cheese or beer mustard. And on the sweet side: Apfelkrapfen (an apple fritter) and kettle popcorn.

“The head chef that's running it is the director of our dining services here, and coincidentally, he's run a bunch of Oktoberfests, so we have a really fantastic menu,” Hardy said.

The event will also help raise funds for student activities, campus beautification and to grow a dedicated fund for community special events. Benedictine University President Joseph Foy said the school is honored to partner with the village to “bring our community together for the inaugural Oktoberfest in Lisle.”

“This festive celebration reflects our shared commitment to fostering connection, tradition, and joy,” Foy said in a statement. “We are grateful for the collaboration with the village and the support of our attendees, whose participation will help enhance student life, campus beautification, and future events here at Benedictine University. We invite everyone to join us for a wonderful weekend of food, music, and fellowship.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2024 Joseph Foy speaks after being inaugurated as the 13th Benedictine University president in the Daniel L. Goodwin Hall of Business on the Lisle campus.

The campus is at one of the four Benedictine corners, along with Benet Academy, the Benedictine Sisters of the Sacred Heart and the monks of St. Procopius Abbey, whose forebears founded the school that became Benedictine University.

Hardy’s goal? That 10 years from now, Oktoberfest is “associated with the name of our university and the village of Lisle,” he said. “I'd like it to be something we're all really proud of.”