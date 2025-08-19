Jack in the Box opens in Lake in the Hills

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The new Jack in the Box at 320 N. Randall Road in Lake in the Hills is now open.

Jack in the Box, the California-based burger chain expanding to the Chicago market, opened its Lake in the Hills restaurant Monday.

The eatery is at 320 N. Randall Road, near Costco and Lowe’s and next door to a Chase branch. It is in a space that used to be home to an Arby’s.

The restaurant’s hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The chain also is known for tacos and late-night food in addition to burgers.

The Lake in the Hills location is among several the company is opening this summer in the Chicago area.

A Jack in the Box recently opened on Route 59 in the Joliet-Plainfield area — the first of eight restaurants planned across Chicago and the suburbs.

More suburban restaurants are slated to open at 1600 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville; 672 E. Lincoln Hwy., New Lenox; and 441 E. Geneva Road, Carol Stream, as well as Countryside and Chicago.

Similar to Culver’s strategy in the Chicago market, Jack in the Box is targeting low-rent suburban areas that are “not necessarily rural” and slowly moving in toward the city, according to a company official.