Pretrial release granted in Hampshire shooting death case

Keyshaun D. Davis

The man charged with shooting a teen to death in Hampshire was granted pretrial release Monday.

A few more details emerged at the detention hearing for Keyshaun D. Davis, 20, of the 100 block of High Street in Hampshire.

Davis is charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment causing death and reckless discharge of a firearm, all felonies. He is also charged with two misdemeanors: unlawful possession of a gun and unlawful possession of ammunition, both because he is too young to have a firearm owner’s identification card.

The hearing was conducted by Kane County Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo.

Prosecutor Lisa Scott said the victim, Deegan Kirschke, was with Davis and two other people Saturday in Davis’ apartment.

They were practicing disassembling and reassembling a 9 mm handgun that belonged to Davis’ mother, she said. They were videotaping and trying to see who could do it the fastest, according to Scott.

Deegan Kirschke was a wrestler at Hampshire High School. Courtesy of Jeff Folk

Davis put the gun on a table and went to the bathroom. He picked it up when he returned and pulled the trigger.

Kirschke was shot once, in the abdomen.

Scott asked for Davis to be detained pretrial, contending he was a danger to himself or others. Among other things, she said Davis told police that he had previously taken his mother’s gun out of her bedroom to disassemble and reassemble. Scott said she did not know if there were other guns in the household.

According to his attorney, Davis was due to start a job at a car dealership and had been taking courses at a travel agency.

LoPiccolo ruled that involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges were not detainable offenses. He also denied a request to put Davis on electronic home monitoring.

Davis cried during part of the hearing and sobbed loudly after it concluded.

Relatives of the victim and the defendant attended the hearing.

Kirschke was a wrestler and motor sports enthusiast, his uncle, Jeff Folk, said Sunday. Kirschke would have been a senior this year at Hampshire High School. He formerly attended St. Charles East High School.

“He was never afraid to try anything,” his uncle said. “He was always on the go. He loved motor sports and dirt biking.”

A GoFundMe.com account has been established to help Kirschke’s family pay funeral expenses.